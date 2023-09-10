US Open 2023 final: Djokovic vs Medvedev live match time streaming in India

Serbia's tennis star Novak Djokovic will be eyeing his 24th Grand Slam title when he clashes with Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final in US Open 2023 at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 11 (Indian Standard Time). The final match between World No. 2 Djokovic and World No. 3 Medvedev will begin at 1:30 AM IST on September 11.

A year after Djokovic could not travel to the United States for the Open because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, the 36-year-old from Serbia is one victory away from a fourth title in New York and 24th Grand Slam championship overall.

ALSO READ: US Open 2023: Coco Gauff beats Sabalenka to win her maiden Grand Slam title 36-year-old Djokovic has made it to the finals of all four majors this season, with victories at the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. He lost to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic sets sight on history

If the Serbian superstar wins US Open 2023 final against Medvedev, he will equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam tennis titles, the most by any player in history.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

Djokovic vs Medvedev final at Flushing Meadows is a rematch of the 2021 US Open, when the latter defeated the Serbian in straight sets, denying Djokovic the year slam.

The two tennis players met once in 2023 before the US Open final, and Medvedev emerged victorious. So it is a revenge time for Djokovic, who historically overcomes all odds in the summit clashes.

In a head-to-head comparison, Djokovic leads 9-5 against Medvedev.

US Open 2023 final Djokovic vs Medvedev live match time in India, live streaming and telecast details

Who will play in the US Open 2023 men's singles final?

Serbia's Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Daniil Medvedev in the final of US Open 2023 men's singles.

What is the Djokovic vs Medvedev live match time in US Open final, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

According to Indian Standard Time, Djokovic vs Medvedev final match will start at 1:30 AM IST on September 11.

Which TV channels will live telecast Djokovic vs Medvedev final in India?

The Djokovic vs Medvedev final match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India.

How to watch live streaming of Djokovic vs Medvedev final in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Djokovic vs Medvedev final on Sony LIV app and website.