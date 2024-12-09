World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 12: Live action begins at 2:30 PM

The 2024 World Chess Championship finally witnessed one of the players taking the lead as Gukesh made it 6-5 against Ding in Game 11. However, there is still lots to play for as Ding would be coming back at the 18-year-old in Game 12 today to restore the balance in the contest.

In a dramatic Game 11 of the World Chess Championship, India's Gukesh D stunned reigning champion Ding Liren, forcing him into an unexpected resignation after the Chinese grandmaster blundered a piece during a time scramble. The game was a tense contest of nerves and calculation, with both players facing intense time pressure. At one point, Ding had over eight minutes to make 16 moves, while Gukesh had just under 15 minutes for 15 moves. Despite having more time, Ding struggled to manage the clock, spending excessive amounts of time on individual moves. By the 11th move, Gukesh had a significant time advantage, having spent an hour on just one move, while Ding had used his first hour on only five moves, including a remarkable 38 minutes on his fourth move.

Gukesh's aggressive opening, the Reti Opening, took Ding by surprise. The young Indian grandmaster’s bold strategy put him in a strong position, and Ding found himself under increasing pressure. In a final misjudgment under time trouble, Ding blundered a piece, which allowed Gukesh to force a resignation and secure a crucial victory in the World Chess Championship.

A blunder by the reigning champion cost him a valuable point yesterday and would be raring to go with and attack from the word go with the white pieces. Gukesh, on the other hand would have to be at his defensive best and hope that he makes no such silly mistakes on the day in order to keep his lead intact and avoid the tie-breakers going ahead in the contest.