World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh vs Ding live time Game 11's streaming

Check India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD DURING PINK BALL TEST HERE After playing their eighth draw in ten games of the 14-game series in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 on Saturday, December 7, Indian grandmaster D. Gukesh and reigning world champion Ding Liren of China will face each other in the 11th game of the series on Sunday, December 8, at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, hoping to finally take the lead in the match with just three more games to go after that. So far, in the ten games, eight have ended in a draw, one went in Liren’s favour (game 1), and Gukesh dominated in one game (game 3), meaning the match currently stands at 5-5 on the scoreboard.

Game 10 review

Indian challenger D. Gukesh once again matched the defending champion Ding Liren of China in the 10th game of their World Chess Championship, which ended in a draw on Saturday. The game, played in the London System, was uneventful and Gukesh, playing with black pieces, had a comfortable position as Ding Liren took no risks and seemed content with the draw.

This marked the seventh consecutive draw and the eighth of the match, leaving both players with 5 points each, still 2.5 points away from securing the championship. After 36 moves, they agreed to a draw. With only four classical games left, if the score remains tied after 14 rounds, tiebreakers with faster time controls will be used.

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final: D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, game 11 – Live streaming details

When will game 11 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?

Game 11 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played on Sunday, December 8.

More From This Section

What time will game 11 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren take place?

Game 11 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will game 11 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?

Game 11 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

Where to watch the live telecast of game 11 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?

The live telecast for game 11 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of game 11 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of game 11 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.