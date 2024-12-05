Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / World Chess Championship: 9th game between Gukesh, Liren ends in draw

World Chess Championship: 9th game between Gukesh, Liren ends in draw

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game

Gukesh vs Ding
Friday is a rest day and they will resume the battle on Saturday.
Press Trust of India Singapore
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 6:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stalemate continued in the World Chess Championship as the ninth game between Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China ended in yet another draw to still level on points here on Thursday.

The sixth consecutive draw -- and seventh of the match -- left both players on an identical tally of 4.5 points each, still shy of 3 points in order to win the championship.

The two players signed peace after 54 moves. Friday is a rest day and they will resume the battle on Saturday.

Just five more games are left to be played in the USD 2.5 million championship and if a tied result happens after 14 rounds, there will be games under faster time control to determine the winner.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game.

The second, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth games had ended in draws.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

World Chess Championship 2024 Game 9 live time: Gukesh vs Ding streaming

World Chess Championship HIGHLIGHTS: Game 8 ends in a draw between Gukesh and Ding

World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh vs Ding live time, Game 8's streaming

World Chess Championship: Gukesh squanders advantage to settle for draw

World Chess Championship HIGHLIGHTS Game 7: Ding manages to rescue a draw against Gukesh

Topics :World Chess ChampionshipCHESSChess Tournament

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story