India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: All eyes on Pant-Reddy magic in Adelaide
IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: India resume from 128-5, trailing by 29 runs, with Rishabh (28 off 25 balls) and Nitish (15 off 14 balls) at crease. Day 3 action begins at 9:30 AM IST
After dominating the first two days of the Test, the hosts, Australia, will return to Adelaide Oval on Sunday, December 8, for Day 3 action of the ongoing second Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, hoping to finish the game on Sunday itself. IND vs AUS: Watch how Siraj's heated sendoff to Head sparks controversy
India are in a state of concern at the moment in the Test as, in reply to Australia’s 157-run first-innings lead, they have already lost five of their top batters on just 128 in the second innings and are still 29 runs behind Australia’s first-innings total when Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy come out to bat today. However, Indian fans can hope for the unexpected as they still have Gabba hero Rishabh Pant and rising star Nitish Reddy at the crease, along with match-winner Ravichandran Ashwin still to come. These three can turn the tide of the game in India’s favour if two of them can successfully repeat what Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head did for Australia in the first innings.
Meanwhule, Australian skipper Pat Cummins will aim not to allow it happen easily. With the Adelaide pitch still assisting the pacers with bounce and movement, they will try to restrict India to as low a score as possible and finish the game on Day 3 to have an extended rest period before the start of the third Test in Brisbane on December 14.
India Scorecard after Day 2:
|India 2nd Inning
|128-5 (24 ov) CRR:5.33
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c A Carey b SM Boland
|24
|31
|4
|0
|77.42
|KL Rahul
|c A Carey b P Cummins
|7
|10
|1
|0
|70
|Shubman Gill
|b M Starc
|28
|30
|3
|0
|93.33
|Virat Kohli
|c A Carey b SM Boland
|11
|21
|1
|0
|52.38
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|Not out
|28
|25
|5
|0
|112
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|b P Cummins
|6
|15
|1
|0
|40
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|Not out
|15
|14
|3
|0
|107.14
|Extras
|9 (b 5, Ib 2, w 0, nb 2, p 0)
|Total
|128 (5 wkts, 24 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|9
|0
|49
|1
|2
|5.44
|Pat Cummins
|8
|0
|33
|2
|0
|4.13
|Scott Boland
|7
|0
|39
|2
|0
|5.57
Australia vs India 2nd Test Day 3 Live Telecast Details:
Day 3 of the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Australia vs India 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming Details:
Day 3 of the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
7:23 AM
WATCH IND vs AUS Highlights: Here's what has happened on Day 2
7:13 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 3 action begins at 9:30 AM IST
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 proceedings. India are still trailing by 29 runs with just 5 wickets in hand. All the premier batters were back to the hut and all eyes will be on Pant and Reddy's magic.
If the duo spark some life into the Indian innings, fans can hope for a game out of the Pink Ball Test. But the way Australia used the Pink Ball in their favour, it seemed the match might end today itself.
Fingers crossed!!
First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 7:09 AM IST