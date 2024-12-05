World Chess Championship 2024 Game 9 live time: Gukesh vs Ding streaming

The World Chess Championship 2024 continues on December 5 as Gukesh and Ding will be ready to battle it out yet again after playing out another thrilling tie in game 8 last time round.

There is still nothing there to separate the two players with the score at 4-4 as we've had 6 draws in 8 games so far.

6th draw in 8 games for Gukesh and Ding

ALSO READ: World Chess Championship HIGHLIGHTS: Game 8 ends in a draw between Gukesh and Ding Gukesh failed to take advantage in game 8 as by the 25th move, he had established a decent position both on the board and on the clock, setting himself up to capitalise on the opportunity despite of playing with black. However, it was Ding who pulled off another miracle and positioned himself into an edge on the day.

Gukesh's nerves got the better of him as we approached the 40-move mark as he lost all the advantage with one or two wrong moves. With both players getting the additional 30 minutes, Gukesh opted to not go for the draw again and tried to attack with the risk.

However, he didn't have enough on the board to push for a win in the end as the game ended in a draw again with the score now at 4-4.

Points progression in the series:

After Game 1: Gukesh 0-1 Liren

After Game 2: Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren

After Game 3: Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren

After Game 4: Gukesh 2-2 Liren

After Game 5: Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren

After Game 6: Gukesh 3-3 Liren

After Game 7: Gukesh 3.5-3.5 Liren

After Game 8: Gukesh 4-4 Liren FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final: D Gukesh vs Ding Liren live time today, Chess Live Streaming and Telecast Details When will Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren be played? Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played on Thursday, December 5. What time will Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren take place? Gukesh 4-4 Liren

Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?

Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

Where to watch the live telecast of Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?

The live telecast for Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of Game 9 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.