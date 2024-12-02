World Chess Championship 2024: Gukesh vs Ding live time, Game 7's streaming

The 2024 FIDE World Championship match between defending world champion Ding Liren and challenger Gukesh Dommaraju will resume on Tuesday, December 3, at 2:30 p.m. IST in Singapore, following a rest day on Monday, December 2. Gukesh will play with the white pieces in the upcoming game. The question remains: will Gukesh take the lead as the match reaches its midpoint, or will the reigning champion claim a second victory with the black pieces? What happened in Game 6? After two consecutive draws, both players entered Game 6 at Resorts World Sentosa with a clear objective—secure a win and take the lead in the 14-game series before the rest day. The game started evenly, but soon Ding Liren gained a 40-minute time advantage over the 18-year-old challenger.

Despite this, Gukesh stayed focused and fought back. After spending most of the first 90 minutes strategising, he made bold moves that eventually caused Liren to make mistakes. Ding fell into Gukesh's trap, and with his 34th and 36th moves, the world champion lost much of his earlier advantage. The Indian challenger seized the opportunity and forced a stalemate after the 46th move, preventing Liren from taking the lead in the series. Both players earned 0.5 points for the draw, leaving the score tied at 3-3, with eight more games to go.

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final: D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, Match 7: Live Streaming Details

When will Game 7 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?

Game 7 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played on Tuesday, December 3.

What time will Game 7 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren take place?

Game 7 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will Game 7 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?

Game 7 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

Where to watch the live telecast of Game 7 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?

The live telecast for Game 7 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Game 7 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of Game 7 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.