FIDE WCC Final 2024: D Gukesh vs D Liren, Match 6: When and where to watch

After playing out another draw in their fifth game of the 14-game series in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 on Saturday, November 30, Indian grandmaster D Gukesh and reigning world champion, China’s Ding Liren, will face each other in the sixth game of the series on Sunday, December 1, at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, hoping to take the lead in the riveting encounter. So far, in the five games, three have ended in a draw, the first one went in Liren’s favour, while Gukesh dominated in the other game, meaning the match currently stands at 2.5-2.5 on the scoreboard.

Gukesh entered the 2024 World Chess Championship as the strong favorite, following his historic win at the Candidates Tournament in Toronto and his dominant performance in the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, where he played a key role in India’s ‘Open’ team victory. However, Ding surprised Gukesh in Round 1 on Monday, despite not having won a Classical game since January.

The 32-year-old GM became the first Chinese player to win the World Chess Championship last year in Astana, defeating Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, and has proven he can secure back-to-back titles.

Meanwhile, Gukesh hopes to become only the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to claim the world championship title. Anand, India’s first chess grandmaster, won the World Championship five times, with his first victory coming in 2000.

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final: D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, Match 6: Live Streaming Details

When will Game 6 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?

More From This Section

Game 6 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played on Sunday, December 1.

What time will Game 6 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren take place?

Game 6 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will Game 6 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?

Game 6 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

Where to watch the live telecast of Game 6 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?

The live telecast for Game 6 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of Game 6 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of Game 6 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.