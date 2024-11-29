Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FIDE WCC Final 2024: D Gukesh vs D Liren, Match 5: When and where to watch

After a hard-fought Game 4 on Friday, both players finally settle for a draw and will now resume the series with Game 5, with the scoreboard reading 2-2

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 9:56 PM IST
After playing their second draw in four games of the 14-game series in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 on Friday, November 29, Indian grandmaster D Gukesh and reigning world champion, China’s Ding Liren, will face each other in the fifth game of the series on Saturday, November 30, at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, hoping to take the lead in the match. So far, in the four games, two ended in a draw, one went in Liren’s favour, while Gukesh dominated in one game, meaning the match currently stands at 2-2 on the scoreboard.
 
The first game of the final was played on November 25, where Ding Liren came out victorious despite struggling in the early stages against Gukesh. The second game, on November 26, ended in a draw, giving Gukesh his first points in the match. The third game, on November 27, ended with Gukesh winning and leveling the scores at 1.5-1.5. 
 
The players were given a rest day before returning for Game 4 of the series on November 29. Gukesh took the early lead, being ahead by 13 points by the end of the 12th move. However, he took 30 minutes for his 13th move, and the game slowly came back to even terms, eventually ending in a 42-move draw.

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final: D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, Match 5: Live Streaming Details

When will Game 5 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?
 
Game 5 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played on Saturday, November 30.
 
What time will Game 5 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren take place?

Game 5 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST.
 
Where will Game 5 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren be played?
 
Game 5 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of Game 5 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?
 
The live telecast for Game 5 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of Game 5 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren in India?
 
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of Game 5 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.
 
Topics :CHESSWorld Chess Championshipsports

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

