PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers play out thrilling tie

Ran Singh and Monu stole the show as Bengaluru Bulls produced a sensational comeback to secure a 28-28 tie with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Sunday.

Ran and Monu were the star players of the game with 5 tackle points each. Though Jaipur Pink Panthers did not seal the win, they achieved a slice of history as they extended their unbeaten run to a record 12 games.

At the Patliputra Indoor Stadium, the Panthers made a brisk start and had their opponents in a precarious position with just three men on the mat. But the Bulls pulled off a defensive masterclass to stay alive.

They produced four stunning SUPER TACKLES - two each from Ran Singh and Monu - to not only fight off the ALL OUT but also take a healthy lead at 15-10 in the 18th minute.

The defending champions faltered in their raiding and Arjun Deshwal had just one raid point to his name in the first 20 minutes.

However, he made amends early into the second half with a multi-point raid that paved the way for the first ALL OUT in the 23rd minute. The side from Jaipur levelled the scores at 18-18 and the see-saw battle for the lead continued.

Monu and Ran Singh brought up High 5s midway through the second period and the Bengaluru Bulls opened up a slender lead at 22-18.

However, Jaipur shored up their defence and executed a couple of much-needed SUPER TACKLES - to catch up to the Bengaluru Bulls at 23-23 with a little over 7 minutes left.

Jaipur sneaked away to a two-point lead and had a comfortable advantage when Bhavani Rajput's brilliant multi-point raid put them ahead at 28-26.

The game was poised in their favour as there was just one minute left on the clock and the Bengaluru Bulls only had three men.

However, Bharat, who had come off the bench, grabbed a touch point and then executed a fine ankle hold on Arjun to win his side two invaluable points and ensure they split the points with the reigning champions. This was the eighth tie of the season.