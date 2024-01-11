Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tamil Thalaivas end seven-game winless run

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tamil Thalaivas end seven-game winless run

Thalaivas raider Narender starred with 14 raid points, while left corner defender Sahil Gulia claimed five tackle points.

Tamil Thalaivas Team ( file Photo: Twitter Handle)
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 12:11 PM IST
Tamil Thalaivas ended their seven-game winless run with a resounding 46-27 victory over UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday.

Thalaivas raider Narender starred with 14 raid points, while left corner defender Sahil Gulia claimed 5 tackle points.

Tamil Thalaivas got off to a fantastic start and needed just seven minutes to inflict the first ALL OUT and soar to an 11-2 lead. Both of their raiders, Narender and Ajinkya Pawar, were in really good touch and made the difference in the first half.

Neither of Yoddhas' raiders - Pardeep Narwal nor Surender Gill - were effective and it took a couple of key raids from Vijay Malik for them to get going.

The Tamil Thalaivas ended the first half with an 8-point lead at 19-11 and were in complete control of the game.

The second half was more of the same as Narender returned to cause further trouble for the Yoddhas. The youngster produced 2 multi-point raids to lead his side to a second ALL OUT and further extend their lead.

He slipped past the defensive duo of Nitesh Kumar and Gurdeep to earn the Thalaivas four points and take them to a 29-15 lead in the 26th minute.

Pardeep endured a difficult outing and was sent to the bench for the 7th time in 11 raids, in the 30th minute, as the Yoddhas were reduced to three men and trailed by 15 points.

The Yoddhas, on their part, did well to hold on and a SUPER TACKLE from Nitin Panwar helped their cause, but it still was not enough. Another multi-point raid from Narender saw a third ALL OUT inflicted on the UP side.

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

