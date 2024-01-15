Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2024: Vinay's 'Super 10' helps Haryana Steelers trounce Tamil Thalaivas

Haryana Steelers
Press Trust of India Jaipur

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 12:03 AM IST
Haryana Steelers came up with a stupendous performance, beating Tamil Thalaivas 36-31 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Sunday.

Vinay turned out to be the Steelers' star man, gaining 10 raid points, while defender Rahul Sethpal also contributed with five tackle points.

Both teams were locked at 3-3 in the fourth minute before K Prapanjan pulled off a brilliant raid, while Jaideep Dahiya tackled Ajinkya Pawar to give Steelers a 5-3 lead.

As Narender's double-point raid kept the Thalaivas going, the scores were level at 8-8 once again. However, Vinay generated a double-point raid, followed by the Steelers inflicting an 'All Out', as the Steelers stormed to a 17-8 lead.

Chandran Ranjit engaged in a 'Super Raid', taking out Sagar, M Abishek and Nitin Singh, while the Steelers led comfortably at 22-10 in the 19th minute.

Although Pawar caught out Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal, the Steelers continued to lead 22-12 at the first half's conclusion.

Vinay kept up with his brilliant form, taking out Amirhossein Bastami and Vishal Chahal early in the second half. Meanwhile, the Thalaivas tackled Vinay in the 27th minute, but the Steelers continued to lead at 25-16.

The Thalaivas attempted to fight back through Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi's 'Super Tackle' and Nitin Singh's raid. However, Vinay's consistent raid points made things difficult, as the Steelers led 29-19 in the 32nd minute.

Chahal grabbed two raid points, followed by Mohit pulling off a 'Super Tackle' to reduce the gap to 29-24. But Sethpal tackled Pawar to help the Steelers to march ahead.

The Thalaivas did inflict an 'All Out' late in the game, but the Steelers had already got the job done by then, rising to the fifth place in the league table.

Topics :Haryana SteelersTamil ThalaivasPro Kabaddi LeagueKabaddi

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

