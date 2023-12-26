Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Naveen impresses in big Dabang Delhi win

Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Naveen impresses in big Dabang Delhi win

Captain Naveen Kumar scored 11 raid points as Dabang Delhi registered a thumping 38-29 victory over Bengal Warriors in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Monday.

Maninder Singh raiding against Dabang Delhi. Photo: X
Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 9:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Captain Naveen Kumar scored 11 raid points as Dabang Delhi registered a thumping 38-29 victory over Bengal Warriors in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Monday.

Following Monday's masterclass, Naveen also surpassed 1000 raid points in the PKL.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Dabang Delhi took an early 3-0 lead with Naveen and Ashu Malik effecting raids in the third minute. The Delhi side continued to pile on the pressure and reduced the Warriors to two members on the mat.

Check Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 Points table here

Moments later, Delhi inflicted the first 'all out' of the match with a fine tackle on Shrikant Jadhav, taking an impressive 9-2 lead. Maninder Singh picked up a couple of raid points for the Warriors, but Delhi still held the lead at 10-5 in the ninth minute.

Ashish, then, effected a couple of brilliant tackles as Dabang Delhi continued to hold the lead at 14-7 in the 14th minute.

Naveen pulled off a running hand touch and reduced the Warriors to just two members in the 16th minute. The Delhi side tackled Nitin Kumar and inflicted another 'all out' just before the break.

At half-time, Dabang Delhi led 23-16.

After the break, Delhi's defence tackled Maninder and Shrikant well to help the team to a massive lead at 27-18. Moments later, Naveen registered his 1000th raid point in PKL.

Naveen kept picking up raid points as Dabang Delhi always held sway to make it a one-sided contest.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League: Dabang Delhi announces Naveen as captain for PKL 2023

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

PKL 2023: Dabang Delhi full list of players, price and live stream details

PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

PKL 2023-24: Joginder Narwal named Dabang Delhi's assistant coach

PKL 2024: Zafardanesh shines as U Mumba stun Bengal, Bulls beat Titans

Arjun Deshwal helps Jaipur Pink Panthers beat UP Yoddhas in PKL

PKL 2024: Ajith Kumar helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register thrilling win

PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan decimate table toppers Bengal Warriors at home

PKL 2024: Deshwal becomes 10th player in history to record 700 raid points

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Dabang DelhiPro Kabaddi LeagueKabaddi

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story