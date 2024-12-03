PKL 2024 live score updates: Bengaluru vs Gujarat underway; U Mumba to take on Puneri Paltan up next

Matchday 89 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will see the Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Giants in the first match of the day at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will feature the U Mumba against defending champions Puneri Paltan. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed points today to try and move into the top 6 of the table.

PKL 2024 first match on December 3: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru Bulls enter this match on the back of a heavy 29-54 loss to Patna Pirates on November 30, which was their 13th defeat in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. Similarly, Gujarat Giants were narrowly beaten by Puneri Paltan 33-34 on November 29.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants playing 7:

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Akshit Dhull, Sunny, Parteek, Saurabh Nandal, Nitin Rawal, Jatin.

Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit.

PKL 2024 second match on December 3: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

U Mumba comes into this game after a 35-41 loss to Telugu Titans on November 28, marking their fifth defeat of the season. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan registered a win in their previous match, edging past Gujarat Giants 34-33 on November 29.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan playing 7:

U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Manjeet, Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh, Ajit Chavan, Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sombir.

Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Pankaj Mohite, V Ajith, Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Aman.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 3 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details

PKL 2024 December 3 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.