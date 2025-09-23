PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu Titans beat Gujarat Giants; Jaipur vs Mumba underway

Match Day 24 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 delivered yet another action-packed evening at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. In the opening clash Telugu Titans hand Guajarat Giants yet another loss in the season after winning the match by 30-29. Later, fans can look forward to a fiery home side Jaipur Pink Panthers locking horns with in-form U Mumba.

Match 1: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 heads into the closing stretch of its Jaipur leg with an intriguing fixture between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans. Historically, this rivalry has been lopsided, with Gujarat holding a commanding record of 10 wins in 12 meetings. Yet, the balance of power appears to be shifting.

The Titans, under Vijay Malik’s leadership, have rediscovered their rhythm this season and are showcasing a level of consistency rarely seen in recent years. Their morale will be high after getting the better of the Giants in their last clash, a result that proved they can outplay their long-time challengers.

For the Giants, led by Iranian powerhouse Mohammadreza Shadloui, the stakes could not be higher. With the team languishing in the lower half of the standings, every game is now crucial to keep their campaign alive. Their defence has shown flashes of resilience, but without sharper execution in raids, results have been hard to come by.

With the Titans aiming to strengthen their upward trajectory and the Giants desperate to revive their season, tonight’s encounter promises plenty of intensity and could play a decisive role in shaping both teams’ playoff aspirations.

Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

The Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 continues with its second match of the day, where home favourites Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns with U Mumba in a battle steeped in history. These two sides first met in the final of PKL’s inaugural season, with Jaipur lifting the trophy, while U Mumba quickly made amends by winning the championship the following year. Fast forward to Season 12, both teams are on an even footing with four wins from seven outings. The Panthers appear more settled, their starting seven against Bengal Warriorz showing strong balance across departments. U Mumba, on the other hand, have been tinkering with their lineup and are yet to find stability. With a top-four berth at stake, this clash promises intensity and high drama.

PKL 2025 September 23 matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 23 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 September 23 matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 23 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 23 matches from Jaipur here.