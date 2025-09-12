Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur vs Bengaluru underway; Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal at 9 PM IST
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur vs Bengaluru underway; Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal at 9 PM IST

In the opener, the home side Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by Nitin Rawal, take on the Bengaluru Bulls, while the nightcap will see Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with Bengal Warriorz.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
PKL 2025 live score
PKL 2025 live score

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 is all set to resume action with the start of its second leg in Jaipur. Fans can expect a thrilling evening at the SMS Indoor Stadium, which will host two exciting fixtures.  In the opener, the home side Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by Nitin Rawal, take on the Bengaluru Bulls, while the nightcap will see Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with Bengal Warriorz, both teams eager to bounce back from recent setbacks.
 
Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers, after snapping their losing run in their last outing, will aim to make a winning start to their home leg when they face the in-form Bengaluru Bulls in Match 29 of the season. Both sides are evenly matched with two victories apiece and will be determined to claim their third win.
 
The clash is expected to be dominated by the raiders, with both teams boasting dynamic attacking talent. However, the deciding factor could well be the defensive units, whichever side holds firm in defence is likely to walk away with the win.
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Starting 7s
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Ronak Singh, Nitin Rawal
 
Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya  ALSO READ: PKL 2025 live streaming: September 12 match list, timings, telecast details 
 
Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz
 
Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz both began their campaigns with strong performances but have since stumbled in recent matches. As they gear up for Friday’s clash, both teams will be focused on reversing their fortunes.
 
Tamil Thalaivas rely heavily on their star raiding duo, Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal, who have been consistently scoring but are in need of better defensive support. Bengal Warriorz, led by the explosive Devank Dalal, face similar issues, with their defence struggling to contain opposition raiders. This match could come down to which side manages to shore up its defensive strategies.
 
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz Probable Starting 7s
 
Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Aashish, Ronak, Himanshu, Pawan Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Suresh Jadhav
 
Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Devank, Mayur Kadam, Parteek, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish
 
PKL 2025 September 12 matches live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 12 matches in India.
 
PKL 2025 September 12 matches live streaming: The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 12 matches from Jaipur here
 

8:39 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengaluru with the lead!

Benegaluru still leading 19-12 with 15 minutes left in the game now.

8:35 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd half begins!

The 2nd half kicks off with bengaluru witht he lead.

8:26 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Half-time!

Both players go into the break with the score at 16-9 in the favour of the Bengaluru Bulls now courtesy of some good defense by Deepak Sankar (5 pts) 

8:19 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ali-Nitin contributing well!

Jaipur take a slender lead, leading 8-7 with 5 minutes left in the half. Nitin and Ali contributing well for the side for now.

8:12 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: end to end tie!

Score still level at 5-5 as Jaipur and Bengaluru fight for each point in the 1st half.

8:07 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Scores level!

Bengaluru and Jaipur are tied at 2-2 after 5 minutes of the game

8:01 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!

Hosts Jaipur and Bengaluru begin their encounter with 2 points up for grabs in Jaipur.

7:50 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the action to start tonight as the spectators make their way to their seats ahead of an action packed night.

7:44 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd match of the night!

7:29 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur to witness another exciting double-header!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 clash in Jaipur. Four teams back in action tonight with Jaipur, Bengaluru, Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal in action tonight. Action begins at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

