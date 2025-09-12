PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur vs Bengaluru underway; Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal at 9 PM IST

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 is all set to resume action with the start of its second leg in Jaipur. Fans can expect a thrilling evening at the SMS Indoor Stadium, which will host two exciting fixtures. In the opener, the home side Jaipur Pink Panthers, led by Nitin Rawal, take on the Bengaluru Bulls, while the nightcap will see Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with Bengal Warriorz, both teams eager to bounce back from recent setbacks.

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur Pink Panthers, after snapping their losing run in their last outing, will aim to make a winning start to their home leg when they face the in-form Bengaluru Bulls in Match 29 of the season. Both sides are evenly matched with two victories apiece and will be determined to claim their third win.

The clash is expected to be dominated by the raiders, with both teams boasting dynamic attacking talent. However, the deciding factor could well be the defensive units, whichever side holds firm in defence is likely to walk away with the win.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Nitin Kumar, Aashish Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Sahil Satpal, Ali Choubtarash, Ronak Singh, Nitin Rawal

Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz

Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz both began their campaigns with strong performances but have since stumbled in recent matches. As they gear up for Friday’s clash, both teams will be focused on reversing their fortunes.

Tamil Thalaivas rely heavily on their star raiding duo, Pawan Sehrawat and Arjun Deshwal, who have been consistently scoring but are in need of better defensive support. Bengal Warriorz, led by the explosive Devank Dalal, face similar issues, with their defence struggling to contain opposition raiders. This match could come down to which side manages to shore up its defensive strategies.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz Probable Starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas playing 7 (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Aashish, Ronak, Himanshu, Pawan Sehrawat, Nitesh Kumar, Suresh Jadhav

Bengal Warriorz playing 7 (probable): Devank, Mayur Kadam, Parteek, Manprit, Punit Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Ashish

PKL 2025 September 12 matches live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 12 matches in India.

PKL 2025 September 12 matches live streaming: The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 12 matches from Jaipur here