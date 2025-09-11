PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Mumba vs Patna underway; Delhi vs Gujarat at 9 PM IST

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will conclude its first-leg action at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag with two big matches on the card today. In the first match of the night, U Mumba will face Patna Pirates, who are finally back to winning ways after a slow start to Season 12. Dabang Delhi will look to regain the top spot in the points table when they face a struggling Gujarat Giants side in the second match of the night.

Match 1: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

U Mumba and Patna Pirates are set for a thrilling PKL 2025 clash, with both sides boasting match-winners capable of turning the tide. For U Mumba, raiders Sathish Kannan and Mukesh Kannan bring speed and sharpness to keep Patna under constant pressure, while defenders Rinku and S. Mukilan add solidity at the back with their well-timed tackles. The versatile Rohit Raghav further strengthens the team’s balance with his all-round skills.

Patna Pirates, however, carry their own arsenal, led by raiders Ayan and Maninder Singh, who thrive on aggression and swift raids. In defence, Sombir and Sanket Sawant form a reliable pairing, while Ankit Jaglan’s dual impact adds crucial depth. With both sides evenly matched, the contest promises intensity, skill, and shifting momentum throughout.

Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants

The Vizag leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 will conclude with a thrilling clash between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants, headlined by the battle of “Agent” Ashu and “Showstopper” Shadloui. Delhi enter the contest as the only unbeaten side this season, riding high on four successive wins. Their latest victory came against Bengal Warriorz, where every player made a telling contribution, and they will look to replicate that all-round dominance once again.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, are seeking redemption after a narrow defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Golden Raid — a match they allowed to slip from their grasp. With their captain needing to step up, Gujarat will be eager for a turnaround, setting up a contest filled with intensity and key match-ups.

PKL 2025 September 11 Matches – Live Telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 11 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 September 11 Matches – Live Streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 11 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 11 matches from Vizag here.