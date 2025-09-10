PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Mumbai vs Titans underway; UP vs Puneri at 9 PM IST

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue its Day 13 action today at Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag with two important matches on the card. In the first match of the night, U Mumba will face hosts Telugu Titans, who are finally finding winning ways after a slow start to Season 12, while UP Yoddhas will look to improve their position in the points table when they face in-form Puneri Paltan in the second match of the night.

Match 1: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

Match 25 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 will see U Mumba face Telugu Titans in a much-anticipated showdown. Sunil Kumar has led U Mumba with authority, and his side will be aiming to extend their good form. For the Titans, skipper Vijay Malik shoulders the responsibility of sparking a turnaround and keeping their campaign on track.

Both teams boast strong defensive line-ups, making this contest as much about discipline at the back as brilliance in attack. With the tournament moving into its crucial middle phase, momentum is key, and Wednesday’s clash could shape the trajectory for both teams.

Match 2: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan

Match 26 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 sets up an exciting clash between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan. Puneri head into the contest after a disappointing loss to Patna Pirates, where frequent player rotations disrupted their rhythm and left them vulnerable to a dominant performance from Ayan Lohchab.

Eager to bounce back, the former champions will look to rediscover their winning touch and avoid slipping further in the standings. On the other hand, UP Yoddhas, who showed grit but narrowly lost to Haryana Steelers in their previous game, will be determined to convert effort into results.

With both teams eyeing redemption, Wednesday’s encounter promises to deliver a gripping battle.

PKL 2025 September 10 matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 10 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 September 10 matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 10 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

