PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna vs UP underway; Pune vs Gujarat at 9 PM IST

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue with Day 4 action at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag with two more exciting matches on the card. In the first match of the night, three-time champions Patna Pirates will kick off their Season 12 campaign against UP Yoddhas, fresh off a win, while the first team to win a group-stage tie-breaker in PKL history, Puneri Paltan, will face the second team to lose a group-stage tie-breaker in PKL history, Gujarat Giants.

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas

The second week of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 kicks off with a marquee showdown as Patna Pirates face UP Yoddhas in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

The Pirates, with their unmatched record of three championships, remain one of the most decorated teams in league history. Known for their aggressive raiding unit and never-say-die spirit, they will look to set the tone early in the season and remind everyone why they are PKL’s most successful side.

Their opponents, UP Yoddhas, have built a reputation for remarkable consistency, having reached the playoffs in six of their seven campaigns. Still chasing their maiden title, the Yoddhas began Season 12 with a commanding victory over the Telugu Titans, showcasing both depth and intent.

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants

The action in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 continues with Puneri Paltan taking on Gujarat Giants in the eighth fixture of the campaign. Both teams enter the contest after thrilling draws in their previous outings, which were decided by the newly introduced tie-breaker rule for league-stage matches.

Puneri Paltan held their nerve in a pressure-filled shootout to edge past the Bengaluru Bulls, showcasing their resilience in crunch moments. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, fell short against U Mumba in their tie-breaker despite putting up a spirited display during regulation time.

With the season still in its early stages, both sides are experimenting with combinations while looking to build momentum. Pune will be eager to continue their winning touch, while Gujarat will aim to bounce back quickly and avoid consecutive setbacks.

PKL 2025 September 1 matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 1 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 September 1 matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 1 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 1 matches from Vizag here.