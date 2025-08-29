PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Telugu vs Tamil at 8 PM IST; Bengaluru vs Pune at 9 PM IST

ALSO READ: Discipline sets Patna apart from other teams: Maninder ahead of PKL 2025 The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 launches today in a blaze of excitement, promising action-packed contests and electrifying raids as 12 teams begin their pursuit of glory. After a year of anticipation, the league returns to the famous Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag, marking a grand comeback to the city after six years. Today’s opening day features two compelling fixtures, with star-studded squads eager to set the tone for the season and a new format that ensures every point and raid counts.

Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas

The grand curtain-raiser pits the home favourites Telugu Titans against a rejuvenated Tamil Thalaivas line-up. With new captain Vijay Malik at the helm, the Titans are determined to make a strong first impression after seasons of struggle. Their squad boasts a refreshed raiding unit, with local support expected to raise the roof for their opening game in Vizag.

On the other side, superstar Pawan Sehrawat leads the Thalaivas, bringing his trademark dynamism and leadership to a team eager for new beginnings. Both teams are yet to lift the PKL trophy, intensifying the stakes as they seek to shatter their barren runs. Expect a high-octane battle of nerves and skills, with the opening minutes likely to set the tone for the season ahead.

Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

The second clash of the evening serves up a defensive showdown as Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with the consistently impressive Puneri Paltan. The Bulls, now captained by Ankush Rathee, will bank on their newly sculpted defensive trio—Yogesh Dahiya, Ankush Rathee, and Sanjay Dhull—to stifle Pune’s attack and seize early-season momentum.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan, fresh off a strong showing in Season 10, feature the reliable defensive core of Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Aman, hoping to carry forward their signature resilience. In the raiding department, Sachin Tanwar, Aslam Inamdar, and Pankaj Mohite provide Pune with formidable firepower, while Akash Shinde leads the Bulls’ charge, aiming to make a statement against his former club. The match-up stands poised for tactical nuance and intense physicality, promising an enthralling finish to the league’s opening night.

PKL 2025 August 29 matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 August 29 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 August 29 matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 August 29 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

