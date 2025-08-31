PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Tamil vs Mumba at 8 PM IST; Bengal vs Haryana at 9 PM IST

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue with Day 3 action at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag with two more exciting matches on the card. Two teams who started their season with a win—that is, Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba—will face each other in the first match of the day, while in the second match, defending champions Haryana Steelers will kick off their campaign against Bengal Warriorz.

Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

Tamil Thalaivas take on U Mumba in an eagerly anticipated PKL Season 12 clash today at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag. Both teams come into the match on the back of victories in their opening encounters, boosting confidence and setting the tone for the season.

Led by star raider Pawan Sehrawat and guided by coach Sanjeev Baliyan, the Thalaivas aim to build on their early success and strengthen their playoff hopes. U Mumba, with a retained core squad, will look to continue their winning momentum and test the Thalaivas’ revamped lineup in what promises to be a high-octane contest.

Match 2: Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers

The Bengal Warriorz kick off their PKL 2025 campaign against defending champions Haryana Steelers in Vizag on Sunday, aiming to improve on last season’s 10th-place finish. Bengal made bold moves in the auction, signing star raider Devank Dalal for a record ₹2.205 crore, reuniting with Korean veteran Jang Kun Lee, and adding raider Himanshu, while retaining defensive mainstays Nitesh Kumar and Mayur Jagannath Kadam for stability.

Haryana, fresh from their title win, retained key players including captain Jaideep, Rahul Sethpal, and Vinay, and strengthened their attack with star raider Naveen Kumar, Bangladeshi Shahan Sha Mohammed, and Nepali Ghanshyam Roka Magar, aiming to defend their crown.

PKL 2025 August 31 matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 August 31 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 August 31 matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 August 31 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 August 31 matches from Vizag here