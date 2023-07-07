Home / Technology / Apps / Apple's Vision Pro headset to be available only through appointments

Apple's Vision Pro headset to be available only through appointments

Apple will designate special areas in the stores with seating, demo units and tools to size accessories for buyers

Bloomberg
Apple’s Vision Pro to be available in select US markets in early 2024, and in other countries by the end of 2024

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Apple is planning a retail launch of its Vision Pro headset with appointments and in-store promotion in select US markets early next year, underscoring the niche and complex nature of the mixed-reality device. 

Apple will designate special areas in the stores with seating, demo units and tools to size accessories for buyers. While the device will be sold at all of Apple’s roughly 270 US locations, the company is planning the sections for the Vision Pro initially at stores in major areas — such as New York and Los Angeles — before rolling them out nationwide. 

Apple said it will offer the headset in other countries at the end of 2024. It is discussing the UK and Canada as two of its first international markets with Asia and Europe soon after, although a final decision hasn’t been made, according to people. Engineers are working to localise the device for France, Germany, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Korea.

Apple

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

