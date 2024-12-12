Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

Meta's Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users across the United States on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. There were more than 105,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 70,000 with Instagram, in an outage that started around 12:50 p.m. ET.

WhatsApp, Meta's messaging application, was also down for more than 12,000 users, according to Downdetector.com.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Some Facebook and Instagram users posted on rival platform X that they were encountering an error that said "something went wrong" and that Meta was working to get it fixed.

Hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users were impacted globally for more than two hours early this year

by an outage that was caused by a technical issue.

The platforms faced another outage in October, when services were largely restored within an hour.