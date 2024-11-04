Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Google Maps to add lane guidance feature for better navigation clarity

Additionally, the app will now include reminders for parking locations and offer walking directions to the entrances of buildings, according to The Verge

Google Maps
As Google continues to refine and expand its mapping services, users can expect a more intuitive and informative navigation experience in the near future. (Photo: Google Maps)
ANI Others
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 4:42 PM IST
In a significant update aimed at improving urban driving experiences, Google Maps is set to introduce enhanced navigation features starting next month.

This upgrade will visually indicate the correct lane for upcoming turns, alongside displaying essential elements such as crosswalks, traffic signs, and lane restrictions, according to The Verge.

Beginning in November, users in 30 metropolitan areas across the United States will benefit from this innovative feature on both Android and iOS platforms.

The enhanced navigation is designed to ease the stress of driving in unfamiliar settings, adding to existing tools like lane guidance and 3D route visualization.

In conjunction with these updates, Google Maps is also enhancing its "destination guidance" functionality.

This week, users will see improvements that highlight their destination, identify building entrances, and provide information about nearby parking lots.

To further support drivers, Google Maps is expanding its reporting capabilities to include adverse weather conditions.

This new feature will alert users to potential hazards such as low visibility, fog, snow, unplowed roads, and flooding, ensuring safer travel during inclement weather.

Beyond these navigation enhancements, Google is integrating more artificial intelligence features into the app to assist users in discovering new places.

Meanwhile, Waze, a Google-owned navigation service, is experimenting with voice-activated incident reporting to improve real-time updates for drivers, according to The Verge.

Recent months have seen a wave of significant changes to Google Maps, including the use of AI to summarize reviews for electric vehicle chargers and to provide tailored recommendations for dining and attractions.

As Google continues to refine and expand its mapping services, users can expect a more intuitive and informative navigation experience in the near future.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

