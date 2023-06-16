Home / Technology / Apps / Google Maps rolls out immersive view in 4 cities, 500 iconic landmarks

Google Maps rolls out immersive view in 4 cities, 500 iconic landmarks

Google Maps has rolled out Immersive View in four new cities -- Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence and Venice -- and also expanded the feature to over 500 iconic landmarks around the world

IANS San Francisco
Google Maps rolls out immersive view in 4 cities, 500 iconic landmarks

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google Maps has rolled out Immersive View in four new cities -- Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence and Venice -- and also expanded the feature to over 500 iconic landmarks around the world, from Prague Castle to the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Android and iOS.

Google launched the Immersive View feature earlier this year using AI to fuse together billions of images and create a multidimensional view of the world with trusted information layered on top.

"If you're planning a trip to Boston and want to see the historic Faneuil Hall, you can get a jump start on familiarising yourself with the area before you visit. Just search for it in Google Maps and tap on the first video to virtually soar over the building and find places nearby," Google said in a blogpost.

Moreover, the company said that with the time slider on Google Maps, users will be able to see what the weather will be like at different times of day and how crowded it will be so they can plan their trip accordingly.

The tech giant also launched a glanceable directions feature in Maps, helping users easily track their trip progress right from their lock screen or route overview.

--IANS

shs/vd

Also Read

Google rolling out new indicator in mapping platform 'Google Maps'

Apple launches new feature to Maps app to help user with parking options

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update

Google Maps' navigation feature on Wear OS now works without smartphone

WhatsApp working on feature that will allow access to multiple accounts

Windows 11's Android integration to get file sharing, settings updates

WhatsApp will roll out video messages feature on iOS, Android beta

Spotify fined $5.4 mn for data protection regulation violations in Sweden

Users can now add 30-sec song clips to Notes on Instagram: Report

Topics :GoogleGoogle MapsDigital maps

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story