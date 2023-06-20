Homegrown TikTok Alternative Chingari announces 20% cuts in workforce

"We deeply regret the need for these workforce reductions of 20% as a part of Chingari's organisational restructuring. These were one of the toughest decisions for our management and we understand the impact they have on our employees. We are appreciative of their contributions and commitment to Chingari," said a Chingari spokesperson.

According to reports, Chingari, a India-based short video app has announced a new round of layoffs that will affect around 20% of its employees. The startup company shot to popularity after TikTok was banned in June 2020. It competes with brands like Instagram and Snapchat.