Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

Netflix said that it has initiated the distribution of emails to customers who are sharing their passwords outside their households in India

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
Netflix on Thursday said that it has ended password sharing in India. From now, only members of a household will be able to access one account. It is part of a global crackdown, announced in May, to improve the company's revenue.

The company said that it has initiated the distribution of emails to customers who are sharing their Netflix passwords outside their households in India.

"We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It is why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV shows - so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you are watching with, there is always something satisfying to watch on Netflix," it said, according to a report by NDTV.

The company had started testing the restrictions last year. In several countries including Canada, the USA, New Zealand, and Spain, it allowed those sharing the password to pay extra to accommodate their friends/family.

The company also said that after cracking down on password sharing, it added nearly 6 million new subscribers. In the last quarter, it recorded a profit of $1.5 billion with a total of 238 million subscribers.

According to a report by news agency Agence France-Presse, earlier this year the company complained that more than 100 million households were sharing accounts at the service.

"Let's face it, the crackdown on passwords is working," Navellier and Associates chief investment officer Louis Navellier was quoted as saying in the report. "I was ecstatic with the results; I think they hit the ball out of the park with subscriber growth."

In its earning statement, the company said that the policy would expand to all its markets worldwide.

In some countries, Netflix has introduced "borrower" or "shared" accounts, in which subscribers can add extra viewers for a higher price or transfer viewing profiles to new accounts.

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 11:28 AM IST

