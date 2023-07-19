Home / Technology / Apps / Instagram Threads gets more Twitter-like features in new update: Details

Instagram Threads gets more Twitter-like features in new update: Details

Besides the translation feature and follows tab in activity feed, the update addresses various bug and reduces the app's binary size

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Instagram Threads, a Twitter alternative that social media giant Meta launched two weeks ago, gets new features, including translations and a follows tab in activity feed.

Cameron Roth, a software engineer for Instagram, shared a Threads post on Tuesday, announcing changes to the app as part of an iOS update.

The follows tab is said to make it easier for people to see who is following them. Users will also be able to access a translate button to read text in other languages and more easily read posts from people they do not follow, said Roth adding the iOS update includes some software bug fixes and loading improvements.

Threads was an instant success for Meta, which reported a record 100 million sign-ups in only five days, prompting defensive responses from Twitter founder Elon Musk and new CEO Linda Yaccarino.

However, data from Sensor Tower and Similarweb revealed that the service's growth and engagement levels dropped the following week.

Advertisers said that they hope Threads will include more features like chronological feeds and the ability to search for hashtags, which will allow them to create better ad campaigns.

Roth explained the update in a separate Threads post on Tuesday, saying that users "may need to restart your app to see some of these or otherwise wait until the end of the day!"

“We use a system of server-delivered flags which can take a while to fully release,” he wrote.

Also Read

A day after Instagram Threads launch, Jack Dorsey calls it 'Twitter clone'

Threads breaches the 100 million signups-mark in just 5 days of its launch

Instagram reels can now be downloaded on your device, says IG head

Instagram Threads: Meta's Twitter rival sees 10 million downloads in 7 hrs

Can you delete Threads account without getting rid of Instagram? Check here

Meta announces new video tab for Facebook; brings improvement to uploads

Meta's Twitter challenger 'Threads' to raise stakes for Snap, Pinterest

Threads breaches the 100 million signups-mark in just 5 days of its launch

Bihar police seek ban on over 100 gambling, gaming and illegal loan apps

Elon Musk claims lawyers overbilled in fight to make him buy Twitter

Topics :InstagramTwitterApple iOSApple new iOS updateBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story