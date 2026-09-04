AI reshapes non-tech GCC jobs as routine roles see sharp declines: Report

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are putting routine jobs across India’s global capability centres (GCCs) under increasing pressure, with roles involving transactional finance, procurement, customer support and generic analytics declining as companies shift towards specialised, technology-enabled work, according to a report by Quess Corp.

The report, titled ‘GCC 2.0: The Rise of Digital Business Functions’, found that all eight major non-tech job families are seeing demand shift away from routine roles towards more specialised positions.

The report identified a 41.7 per cent decline in demand for procurement roles such as senior analyst, purchase-to-pay specialist, buyer and procurement coordinator in 2025 compared with 2024, the sharpest fall among eight non-tech job families. It also found declines of 37.9 per cent in analytics roles tracked, 34.5 per cent in customer support and 32.8 per cent in finance and risk roles.

Quess attributed the changes to factors including automation, centralisation and the redesign of work around transformation and digital tools. Transactional procurement activities, for instance, are increasingly being automated and centralised into strategic sourcing models, while customer-support activities are shifting towards automation, self-service and digitally enabled service operations. “Transactional procurement and purchase-to-pay roles recorded the sharpest decline as automation and centralised sourcing expanded. Analytics roles declined significantly as GCCs shifted towards domain-led intelligence, AI-enabled analytics and business decision support. Routine finance and control positions continued to decline as organisations prioritised business finance, governance and strategic risk capabilities,” the report stated. Demand for content reviewer roles declined 22.1 per cent, while account manager and sales manager roles also saw a 17.9 per cent decline in 2025 compared with 2024.

The shift is taking place even as overall non-tech GCC hiring expands sharply. Demand reached 339,200 roles in 2025, a 49.2 per cent increase over 2024. In the second quarter of 2026, demand was 13.8 per cent higher than a year earlier, although it fell 15.2 per cent sequentially from the first quarter. At the same time, digital skills are becoming embedded in traditionally non-tech roles. Nearly two in five business operations postings and one in two analytics postings now require digital platforms, analytics or AI tools, the report said. The report said the shift towards higher-value work was expected to continue through 2026-28.