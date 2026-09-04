Isro launches EOS-05, India's 1st imaging satellite in geosynchronous orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Friday successfully launched India’s first dedicated imaging satellite in geosynchronous orbit from the spaceport in Sriharikota.

The EOS-05 satellite, dubbed the “eye in the sky”, was launched aboard a GSLV-F17 rocket at 2.55 am on Friday from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, after a 27-hour countdown that began on Wednesday evening.

The rocket's payload mass was 2,367 kilograms, making EOS-05 India’s heaviest Earth observation satellite so far.

Isro said the satellite was successfully placed in the intended sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit (sub-GTO) about 18 minutes after lift-off.

“Yet another outstanding achievement by Isro and a proud moment for our nation. The successful launch of GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05, India’s first-ever imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit is a reflection of the excellence, innovation and growing capabilities that define India’s space sector,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

The geosynchronous imaging capabilities of EOS-05 will enable persistent, high-frequency observation of large regions rather than relying only on periodic satellite revisits.

This can be strategically valuable for tracking rapidly evolving weather systems, floods and forest fires, monitoring agriculture and natural resources, and strengthening situational awareness across India’s land and maritime domains.

“Another giant leap for India in Space! Kudos to Team Isro on the successful launch of GSLV-F17/EOS-05. EOS-05 is a state-of-the-art Earth Observation satellite and India's first imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit, enabling advanced imaging across visible, infrared, multi-spectral and hyperspectral bands,” said Jitendra Singh, Union minister of state for science and technology.

GSLV-F17 is the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

Isro Chairman V Narayanan said the launch vehicle had precisely injected the advanced Earth observation satellite into its intended orbit, adding that this was the 107th launch from Sriharikota.

“We have improved the performance of GSLV vehicle by optimising the structural mass, improving the propulsion system, and today we have injected the heaviest satellite using this launch vehicle,” Narayanan said.

Mission Director Thomas Kurian said it was the heaviest satellite placed by GSLV into a geosynchronous transfer orbit, or sub-GTO, and said the mission was proof of India’s ability to achieve complex space missions through technological strength and collective endeavour.

“The real opportunity now lies in translating this rich, frequent satellite data into actionable intelligence through India’s private space and geospatial ecosystem. This mission also reaffirms the deepening partnership between Isro and India's private space industry, whose components and expertise increasingly power such national systems,” said Lt Gen A K Bhatt (retd), director general of the Indian Space Association (ISpA).

“As India's ecosystem matures under robust policy frameworks and with support from Isro, milestones like this will build the confidence needed to scale commercial participation further,” he added.