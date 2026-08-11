Brand Canvas 2026: 'AI changes economics of branding, not its human core'

From a shopping basket that knows you are making a salad to an OTT platform convinced it knows what you want to watch and a computer-generated voice for an ad film, artificial intelligence (AI) is already making decisions around consumers, often before they notice it.

That set the stage for a panel discussion at the Brand Canvas Grand Finale at Kristu Jayanti University in Bengaluru, where leaders from Havas Creative India, UTI Mutual Fund, MilkyMist, and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) joined academia to ask whether AI is a collaborator or disruptor in branding.

The room did not quite accept the choice.

Tina Mansukhani Garg, president, Havas Creative India, called AI “100 per cent a disruptor”. Mohit Totlani, head, brand and channel marketing, UTI Mutual Fund, called the question itself a “false binary”. Both positions eventually arrived at similar territory. AI can analyse data, predict behaviour, reduce costs, and dramatically shorten the time needed to execute ideas. What it cannot easily replicate is the instinct behind choosing the right idea. Garg illustrated the distinction through a shopping platform. If someone buys a few ingredients for a salad, AI can recognise the pattern and recommend the rest. But while a machine can predict a pattern, she argued, it cannot know what feeling that pattern will produce. Her rule was simple: leave repeatable work to AI, but keep intuition with people.

The limits become more visible when algorithms get too confident. Devesh Mittal, deputy general manager, corporate communication, PFRDA, pointed to OTT platforms repeatedly recommending similar shows based on viewing history. Humans, unlike recommendation engines, do not necessarily want more of yesterday’s choice. Personalisation creates another contradiction. Totlani noted that consumers increasingly expect brands to understand their tastes, while simultaneously asking what those brands know about them and how their data is being used. Therefore, better recommendations can quickly become a question of trust. MilkyMist’s Shivakumar M P raised a related concern: algorithms increasingly determine which products consumers encounter online, despite having no understanding of emotion or sentiment.