Hackers target AI supply chains as stolen tokens fuel new cyber threat

Why is software supply chain risk rising?
A recent Kaspersky study also found that supply chain attacks have become one of the most common cyber threats facing businesses worldwide, with nearly one in three organisations experiencing a supply chain-related incident over the past year.
“We see a rising volume of threats targeting open-source software. In 2025, we detected 19,484 malicious packages, a 37% increase from 14,197 in 2024, while hacktool detections rose 11% year-on-year from 2,966 to 3,302. The findings underscore the growing need for organisations to strengthen software supply chain security as open-source components become increasingly integral to modern applications,” said Sergey Lozhkin, head of APAC and META research units at Kaspersky GReAT.