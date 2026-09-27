Indian-origin executives in demand to helm C-suite AI strategy globally

“These guys are at the next stage. If you look at the progression, it's machine learning, generative AI, agentic AI and then physical AI,” he says. “So, if you look at that continuum, these are all at a fairly high spectrum.” In short, Siemens and Honeywell aren’t appointing chief AI officers to chase Silicon Valley — they are conquering AI’s next, harder frontier: Physical AI. Here, algorithms do not just process text or code; they must navigate jet engines, factory floors and hospital wards.
This validation of Indian talent at the forefront of AI is backed by the 2025 ghSMART CEO Genome Research report, published in partnership with Newsweek magazine. The study, by global leadership advisory firm ghSMART, explores the ascent of Indian-origin corporate bosses through four core leadership traits.