OpenAI set to preview cybersecurity-focused GPT-6 AI model within days

OpenAI is set to preview a cybersecurity-focused ​AI model, GPT-6 Cyber, within days and launch a new product designed to help customers deploy it more securely and automatically, Fortune reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with ‌the plans.

OpenAI did not ​immediately respond to ​a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

​OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman and rival Anthropic's CEO earlier this month joined industry leaders in calling for a slower pace of AI development and ​stronger safety measures.

Cybersecurity is emerging as one ‌of AI's fastest-growing markets, as tech firms develop tools ​to combat threats and contain rogue AI agents.