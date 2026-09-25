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OpenAI set to preview cybersecurity-focused GPT-6 AI model within days

Cybersecurity is emerging as one ‌of AI's fastest-growing markets, as tech firms develop tools ​to combat threats and contain rogue AI agents

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A limited group of customers ‌in OpenAI's application-only Daybreak Red cybersecurity program already has access to GPT-6 Cyber for alpha testing (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 9:22 AM IST
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OpenAI is set to preview a cybersecurity-focused ​AI model, GPT-6 Cyber, within days and launch a new product designed to help customers deploy it more securely and automatically, Fortune reported on Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with ‌the plans.
 
OpenAI did not ​immediately respond to ​a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.
 
​OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman and rival Anthropic's CEO earlier this month joined industry leaders in calling for a slower pace of AI development and ​stronger safety measures.
 
Cybersecurity is emerging as one ‌of AI's fastest-growing markets, as tech firms develop tools ​to combat threats and contain rogue AI agents.
 
OpenAI has warned its flagship Astra model from the GPT-6 lineup can ‌at times try ​to evade human oversight, ‌while Australia said on Thursday an OpenAI agent ‌breached a government health data portal in June.
 
Fortune said ​GPT-6 Cyber, OpenAI's fourth cybersecurity-focused model released this year, could be unveiled at the company's ​DevDay event in San Francisco on Tuesday, along with plans to ship a dozen ‌or more other products.
 
A limited group of customers ‌in OpenAI's application-only Daybreak Red cybersecurity program already has access to GPT-6 Cyber for alpha testing, the report said.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

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