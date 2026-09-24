AI conversation now focused on returns from deployment: Google executive

Indian startups are investing in artificial intelligence (AI) at an unprecedented pace and the real conversation has moved to returns on investment from deploying AI rather than just experimenting with the technology, a senior Google executive said.

“Over the last year, the conversation has shifted. Eighteen to 24 months ago, it was all about experimentation, then about scaling AI across the enterprise and now it is the value conversation. Customers are asking how do they add value,” said Amit Kumar, managing director of digital natives business at Google Cloud India. He was speaking at Google's Let's Talk AI event.

The reason customers are looking at value is because enterprises have spent millions of dollars over the last few years trying proofs of concept (PoCs) to determine which solutions can be scaled up and deployed across operations. Many of those have failed when tried in a real-world environment due to a host of reasons, leaving them with soaring costs and grappling with how to effectively deploy AI across enterprise workflows. That is one of the key reasons why adoption of the technology has lagged across sectors.

Companies are also looking for the RoI because a chatbot answering a question quickly does not add value to the customer downstream, according to Kumar. “Customers are asking what is the value proposition I am getting by deploying AI; is it more customers, more cost saving or ability to solve problems at scale and pace that was not possible earlier,” he added. Yet, startups are better placed to adopt AI across their workflows than large enterprises, which have legacy infrastructure and data spread across the ecosystem. Modernising that takes time compared to startups, which have their workloads mainly in the cloud. Google's digital native business (DNB) segment refers to Google Cloud’s specialised division and programmes dedicated to supporting companies built entirely on cloud, data and AI technologies from day one.