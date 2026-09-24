Home / Technology / Artificial Intelligence / AI conversation now focused on returns from deployment: Google executive

AI conversation now focused on returns from deployment: Google executive

Companies are increasingly seeking measurable returns from AI investments as the focus shifts from experimentation and scaling to value, security and agentic transformation

AI, Artificial Intelligence
Companies are also looking for the RoI because a chatbot answering a question quickly does not add value to the customer downstream, according to Amit Kumar, managing director of digital natives business at Google Cloud India (Photo: Reuters)
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 7:27 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Indian startups are investing in artificial intelligence (AI) at an unprecedented pace and the real conversation has moved to returns on investment from deploying AI rather than just experimenting with the technology, a senior Google executive said.
 
“Over the last year, the conversation has shifted. Eighteen to 24 months ago, it was all about experimentation, then about scaling AI across the enterprise and now it is the value conversation. Customers are asking how do they add value,” said Amit Kumar, managing director of digital natives business at Google Cloud India. He was speaking at Google's Let's Talk AI event.
 
The reason customers are looking at value is because enterprises have spent millions of dollars over the last few years trying proofs of concept (PoCs) to determine which solutions can be scaled up and deployed across operations. Many of those have failed when tried in a real-world environment due to a host of reasons, leaving them with soaring costs and grappling with how to effectively deploy AI across enterprise workflows. That is one of the key reasons why adoption of the technology has lagged across sectors.
 
Companies are also looking for the RoI because a chatbot answering a question quickly does not add value to the customer downstream, according to Kumar.
 
“Customers are asking what is the value proposition I am getting by deploying AI; is it more customers, more cost saving or ability to solve problems at scale and pace that was not possible earlier,” he added.
 
Yet, startups are better placed to adopt AI across their workflows than large enterprises, which have legacy infrastructure and data spread across the ecosystem. Modernising that takes time compared to startups, which have their workloads mainly in the cloud.
 
Google's digital native business (DNB) segment refers to Google Cloud’s specialised division and programmes dedicated to supporting companies built entirely on cloud, data and AI technologies from day one.
 
Besides adoption, the conversation has also shifted from just using AI to agentic transformation, agentic solutions and end-to-end completion of tasks. At the same time, that has raised concerns about security, governance and guardrails.
 
Cybersecurity risks have gone up manifold, with attackers using sophisticated tools powered by AI to invade companies. The speed of attacks and the attack surface have also gone up, with millions of lines of code now written by agents. The time between vulnerability detection and weaponised exploitation has also come down to 1.6 days from 1.3 years earlier, Google said.
 
“While doing all this and solving customer problems, the critical question is are we doing it in a secure way, with data security in place, if all decisions taken by agents are explainable, and meeting guidelines in regulated industries,” he added.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Namaste AI: Local languages hold the key to mass AI adoption in India

Why human oversight remains crucial as AI agents become more autonomous

Zoho launches Zia Chat, enters vertical SaaS with 7 industry apps

Zoho launches Zia Chat, enters vertical SaaS with seven industry apps

Anthropic and OpenAI roll out cheaper models amid intensifying AI race

Topics :artifical intelligenceGoogle's AIFuture of AI infrastructureGoogle Cloudcybersecurity

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to WatchNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 7:26 PM IST

Next Story