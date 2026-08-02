Indians involved in solving world's toughest problems: Google DeepMind

Google DeepMind teams, including those in India, are using AI agents to improve Gemini by identifying capability gaps, curating data and verifying improvements, said Gupta. Teams in Bengaluru are improving Gemini’s reasoning and multilingual performance. Automating parts of AI research gives scientists powerful tools for complex challenges such as disease discovery and new materials.

“As we move towards more powerful AGI capabilities, we have the opportunity to tackle virtually every disease, develop cures, address renewable energy and solve many of the toughest problems that remain unsolved,” Gupta said. “We have that opportunity to make much faster progress on many of those very tough problems. That work is being done globally, including in India.”