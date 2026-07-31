By Patrick Howell O'Neill and Shirin Ghaffary

Anthropic PBC said its artificial intelligence models breached three organizations during cybersecurity tests that went awry, a little more than a week after its chief rival, OpenAI, disclosed a similar incident.

Anthropic said in a blog post Thursday that it made the discovery after performing a review of its own cybersecurity tests, following OpenAI’s announcement of a breach. In both the OpenAI and Anthropic tests, the AI models were able to access the internet from within testing environments that should have been sealed off, according to Anthropic’s blog.

The company said it reviewed 141,006 evaluation tests and found three instances in which its Claude AI tool accessed the internet and then hacked into “the real-world infrastructure of external organizations.” The earliest incidents date to April, the company said.

The affected organizations aren’t named in the blog. When Anthropic’s models gained unauthorized access to the three organizations, it treated each of them as part of an exercise. The tests were “capture-the-flag” evaluations in which the models sought hidden information by breaching other systems, a common way to test hacking capabilities for both humans and AI. However, the older model continued its attack even after getting evidence that it was running on the open internet; Anthropic’s most recent model stopped after recognizing it was on the internet, according to the blog. The spate of accidental AI-caused hacks is already prompting some politicians to call for federal guardrails or other oversight of AI technology. More than 1,100 staffers across artificial intelligence firms also signed a petition on Tuesday, as Bloomberg first reported, that calls on the US government to support a mechanism that would help “deliberately pace” AI development to prevent the technology from advancing too fast.

Neither Anthropic nor the organizations that were breached had noticed the intrusions. In its blog, Anthropic said it could have done more to review network logs and evaluation transcripts. The company disclosed the breaches nearly four months after it announced that it had developed a new AI model known as Mythos that was so powerful and potentially dangerous that the company strictly limited its release. The breaches involved three different Claude models: Opus 4.7, Mythos 5 and an internal research test model, according to the blog. Each of the models ran without the safeguards normally implemented in public tools. Claude compromised the organizations using basic techniques such as exploiting weak passwords, according to the blog.

The incidents all occurred when Anthropic was using evaluation environments built by the AI security firm Irregular. In every case, Anthropic specified to Claude that its environment was a simulation and that it had no internet access. “Due to a misunderstanding between us and our evaluation partner, this was not the case,” the blog says. An Irregular spokesperson said the company appreciates Anthropic’s collaboration and transparency. The company’s investigation is ongoing, the spokesperson said. Anthropic said it regularly runs tests that involve simulating real cybersecurity challenges, calling them critical steps in developing and releasing models. However, the company also said it drew several lessons from the incidents, including that tests involving powerful autonomous capabilities also require significant controls.