Apple announces festive offers in India: Check deals on iPhones, Macs, more
Apple is offering cashback of up to Rs 15,000 on select Macs and Rs 7,000 on iPhones, alongside no-cost EMI plans and a limited-edition AirPods 5 with rangoli engraving, until November 11
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
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Apple has announced its festive offers in India. The company is offering bank cashback of up to Rs 15,000 on select Mac models and up to Rs 7,000 on select iPhone models, including the foldable iPhone Duo, which will be available for pre-order in the country from October 16. Apple is also offering no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 12 months. The company said the offers are valid until November 11.
Apple has also introduced a Special Edition AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case, exclusive to the Indian market. The company said the device features a custom-designed rangoli engraving and will be available in limited quantities exclusively through the Apple Store Online, Apple Store app and six Apple Store locations across India.
Apple festive offers
iPhone
Apple is offering cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on iPhone purchases made using American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. The offer applies not only to the newly introduced iPhone 18 Pro lineup but also to iPhone 17, iPhone 17e and iPhone Air. The offer will also be applicable on the purchase of the new foldable iPhone Duo which will be available for pre-order from October 16.
Additionally, buyers can choose no-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months.
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Bank cashback on iPhones:
- iPhone Duo: Rs 7000
- iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: Rs 7000
- iPhone Air: Rs 7000
- iPhone 17: Rs 1000
- iPhone 17e: Rs 1000
Other offers on iPhones include:
- Apple Trade In: Apple is offering a valuation of up to Rs 81,500 of an older model for exchange.
- Other: Three months of Apple Music, Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade
Macs
American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank card holders can avail cashback of up to Rs 15000 on purchasing a new Apple Mac. This includes both 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro with M5. Apple is also offering a bank cashback of Rs 7000 on the MacBook Neo.
Similar to iPhones, there are no-interest EMI plans for up to 12 months on Macs.
Bank cashback on Macs:
- MacBook Neo: Rs 7000
- MacBook Air 13” and 15”: Rs 10000
- MacBook Pro 14” and 16”: Rs 15000
- iMac: Rs 5000
- Mac Studio: Rs 10000
- Mac mini: Rs 5000
Other offers:
- Apple Trade In
- Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade
iPads
Apple is offering bank cashback of up to Rs 5000 on select iPad models with eligible cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. No-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months are also available.
Bank cashback on iPads:
- iPad Air 11” and 13”: Rs 5000
- iPad: Rs 3000
- iPad mini: Rs 3000
- iPad Pro: Rs 5000
Other offers:
- Apple Trade In
- Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade
Apple Watch
Customers can avail bank cashback of up to Rs 6000 on Apple Watch models, along with no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months. Customers can also trade-in their existing device and apply its value towards a purchase.
Bank cashback on Apple Watch:
- Apple Watch Ultra 4: Rs 6000
- Apple Watch Series 12: Rs 4000
- Apple Watch SE 3: Rs 2000
AirPods
Apple AirPods are available with up to Rs 4000 cashback on eligible cards, along with no-cost EMI plans of up to six months. Apple is also offering three months of Apple Music subscription complementary with the purchase of a new AirPods.
Bank cashback on AirPods:
- AirPods 5: Rs 1000
- AirPods Pro 3: Rs 2000
- AirPods Max 2: Rs 4000
Beats by Dr. Dre
Apple is offering bank cashback of up to Rs 2000 on select Beats audio products such as Beats Studio Pro, Beats Solo 4, Beats Pill and more. There are also no-interest EMI plans of up to six months. Customers will also get three months of Apple Music subscription complimentary with these Beats products.
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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 11:40 AM IST