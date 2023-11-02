Home / Technology / Gadgets / Blaze 2 5G: Lava launches MediaTek Dimensity 6020-powered budget smartphone

Blaze 2 5G: Lava launches MediaTek Dimensity 6020-powered budget smartphone

The Lava Blaze 5G is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 9,999 onwards

BS Tech New Delhi
Lava Blaze 2 5G smartphone

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Home-grown smartphone maker Lava on November 2 launched Blaze 2 5G. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants, and glass black, glass blue and glass lavender colours. Priced at Rs 9,999 onwards, the smartphone will be available for purchase from November 9 on Lava Mobile online store, Amazon India, and select retailers.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Specifications

The Lava Blaze 2 5G smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display of up to 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 50-megapixel camera sensor on the rear, accommodated on a ring shaped camera island with circular “Ring Light” to complement the design and experience. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor in a display punch-hole. As for the camera features, Lava said the Blaze 2 5G has slow motion, timelapse, beauty, AI, and Pro modes available.

Also Read: JioPhone Prima 4G with smartphone-like features, UPI app coming this Diwali

The Blaze 2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 system-on-chip. The smartphone is based on Android 13 operating system with near-stock interface free from ads and bloatware. Lava said it would provide an update to Android 14 and up to two years of security updates.

The Blaze 2 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging through USB-C. Other features include support for Bluetooth version 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Pricing

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 9,999
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,999

Lava said it would provide door service for customers within the phone’s warranty period.

Also Read

Lava launches Blaze Pro 5G smartphone with 5000mAh battery: Price, specs

Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones go on sale today: Price, specs, and more

Lava Agni 2 5G review: Finally, a competitive smartphone from Indian brand

Realme Narzo N53 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Xiaomi 14 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC unveiled: Know specs

Apple debuts M3 chips-powered MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac: Price, specs, more

JioPhone Prima 4G with smartphone-like features, UPI app coming this Diwali

OPPO A79 5G smartphone with MediaTek 6020 processor launched: Price, specs

Xiaomi 14 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC unveiled: Know specs

Haier C11 OLED TV with Dolby Vision IQ launched in India: Know price, specs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :5GLavaIndian smartphone5G in India

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story