Blaze 2 5G: Lava launches MediaTek Dimensity 6020-powered budget smartphone

Home-grown smartphone maker Lava on November 2 launched Blaze 2 5G. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants, and glass black, glass blue and glass lavender colours. Priced at Rs 9,999 onwards, the smartphone will be available for purchase from November 9 on Lava Mobile online store, Amazon India, and select retailers.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Specifications





Also Read: JioPhone Prima 4G with smartphone-like features, UPI app coming this Diwali The Lava Blaze 2 5G smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display of up to 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 50-megapixel camera sensor on the rear, accommodated on a ring shaped camera island with circular “Ring Light” to complement the design and experience. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor in a display punch-hole. As for the camera features, Lava said the Blaze 2 5G has slow motion, timelapse, beauty, AI, and Pro modes available.

The Blaze 2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 system-on-chip. The smartphone is based on Android 13 operating system with near-stock interface free from ads and bloatware. Lava said it would provide an update to Android 14 and up to two years of security updates.

The Blaze 2 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging through USB-C. Other features include support for Bluetooth version 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lava Blaze 2 5G: Pricing

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 9,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,999

Lava said it would provide door service for customers within the phone’s warranty period.