JioPhone Prima 4G with smartphone-like features, UPI app coming this Diwali

Reliance Jio has unveiled its new 4G-enabled feature phone, the JioPhone Prima 4G, smartphone-like at the India Mobile Congress 2023. The feature phone is reported to come next month, around Diwali. The phone was listed temporarily on Reliance Digital and JioMart with a price tag of Rs 2,599. However, Jio has not officially confirmed the price of the feature phone.

JioPhone Prima 4G phone: Specifications

The JioPhone Prima sports a 2.4-inch TFT display, mated with a keypad for input and navigation. Offered in Blue and Yellow colours, the feature phone would come with apps such as YouTube, WhatsApp, JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio Pay, Jio Saavan, and more. Furthermore, the phone would be equipped with a flashlight, FM radio and a 0.3MP primary camera.

The phone would be powered by an ARM Cortex A53 processor, and it would boot KaiOS. Other features include 512MB RAM, microSD slot for storage expansion (up to 128GB), 1800mAh battery, and Bluetooth version 5.0.

At the IMC 2023, Jio announced its foray in to satellite-based broadband services. The company previewed its satellite-based broadband services, JioSpaceFiber. With the service, Jio aims to provide high-speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within India. Jio said the service will be available across the length and breadth of the country at highly affordable prices.