Google unveils Gemini-powered intelligent eyewear: Features, compatibility

Google has introduced its collection of AI-powered smart glasses developed in collaboration with Samsung and eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. The glasses integrate Google's Gemini AI assistant, allowing users to access information, get directions, translate conversations and perform tasks through voice commands without taking out their smartphones.

Google refers to these devices as “intelligent eyewear” and the glasses will go up against Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses, which also feature a screenless design.

ALSO READ: Meta Muse and Gemini Spark: What are personal AI agents and their risks Pre-orders for the collection began on November 12 in the US, with general sales scheduled to start on December 10. The Warby Parker collection starts at $395, while Gentle Monster's collection starts at $449. Google has not announced an India launch yet.

Google’s intelligent eyewear lineup: Features and design The collection includes six frame designs from Gentle Monster and three from Warby Parker, with different colour, lens and prescription options. The glasses weigh around 41 grams and are designed to work with select Pixel and Samsung smartphones, as well as compatible iPhones. The glasses feature a built-in 12 MP ultra-wide camera for capturing photos and videos. They also have open-ear speakers that allow users to listen to audio without covering their ears, along with microphones for voice commands and calls. Google Gemini AI smart glasses from the Gentle Monster collection Google claims the glasses offer up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. The accompanying charging case can recharge the frames up to seven times, depending on usage and other conditions.

Users can activate Gemini by saying Hey Gemini or tapping the frame. The integration with Gemini allows users to ask questions about what they are looking at through the glasses' camera. For instance, users can ask about a street art installation, seek recommendations based on a book they are viewing or check their calendar availability after looking at an event poster. The glasses also support turn-by-turn navigation through Google Maps, with directions delivered through the built-in speakers. Google Translate can provide real-time speech translation with automatic language detection across more than 70 languages. Google Gemini-powered smart glasses from the Warby Parker collection Users can also ask Gemini to add items to a grocery list or set reminders based on what they are looking at. The glasses support hands-free calls, messaging and notifications, along with music playback through services such as YouTube Music, Spotify and Apple Music.

Google has also included Guided Vision, a feature that provides spoken descriptions of surroundings and text for people who are blind or have low vision. Through a partnership with Aira, users can also connect their glasses' camera feed to a trained human visual interpreter for assistance. Privacy features Google said it has included privacy controls for both the wearer and people around them. When users capture photos or videos, an indicator light on the frames informs people nearby that recording is taking place. The glasses are designed to stop recording if the indicator light is covered or disabled. Google also said camera visuals processed by Gemini are not saved in Gemini History and are not used to train its AI models or target advertisements. The company said the glasses are designed to automatically blur the faces of bystanders in camera visuals before Gemini processes them.