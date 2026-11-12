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Meta's personal AI assistant Muse arrives on Apple, Android smartwatches

Meta has started rolling out Muse AI assistant to Apple Watch and select Android smartwatches, allowing users to access it through voice, text and dictation without reaching for their phones

Meta expands Muse AI assistant to Apple Watch and Android smartwatches.

Meta expands Muse AI assistant to Apple Watch and Android smartwatches. (Image: Meta)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

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Meta is expanding the availability of its Muse AI assistant to smartwatches running Apple's watchOS and Google's Wear OS. According to the US-based technology company, Muse AI on watches will allow users to interact with the personal AI agent directly from their wrists through voice calls, text messages and dictation. The smartwatch launch follows the introduction of a dedicated Muse app for the iPad last month. Meta has been adding new features to the assistant since its launch in September, as it looks to expand its use across devices and everyday activities.
 
At its Connect event in September, Meta also announced plans to bring Muse to its AI glasses, allowing users to access the assistant hands-free and ask questions about objects and information in their surroundings.
 

What is Muse and what can it do

Muse is personal AI agent designed to help users manage tasks and information across different services. Unlike a traditional chatbot that primarily responds to questions, an AI agent can take steps to complete tasks on a user's behalf.
 
Users can connect their accounts to Muse to manage emails, meetings and bills. It can also help with activities such as booking reservations, ordering groceries, setting goals and making purchases. The assistant also allows users to customise its avatar. They can change its appearance to resemble a person, an animal or another character.
 
Muse is not yet available in India and is currently limited to users in the US, Canada, Japan and Singapore. 

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Meta adds Spaces for task-based conversations
 
Earlier this month, Meta introduced Spaces, a feature that allows users to organise conversations with Muse around specific topics or tasks. Spaces appear in the sidebar of the Muse interface and open dedicated conversations in which the AI agent can work towards a particular goal. These can function like small, task-focused applications created within the assistant.
 
The feature is intended to help users keep different activities and conversations separate rather than managing everything in a single chat.
 
Muse adds video conversations with AI avatars
 
Meta has also introduced video conversations with Muse's AI avatar for users in the US. The feature allows users to speak with the assistant in real time, with its avatar using facial expressions and gestures during conversations.
 
However, the avatar does not actually see the user. It can hear the user's voice and respond to the conversation, while using expressions that reflect the tone and context of the interaction.
 
Muse has seen a rapid rollout of new features since its launch. Its expansion to the iPad and now smartwatches indicates Meta's effort to make the assistant available across more devices. 
 
Muse adds third-party app integrations
 
Previously, Meta announced that it is expanding the range of services that Muse can access through third-party integrations. At Connect 2026, the company announced connections with services such as Walmart, Best Buy, Sephora, Instacart, Expedia, Notion, GitHub and Box. These integrations are intended to help users carry out tasks such as shopping, planning trips and managing work-related activities through the AI assistant. This allows Muse to interact with services users already rely on, rather than limiting its role to answering questions.

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 1:15 PM IST