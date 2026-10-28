Apple launches iMac with M6 in India: Chick price, offers and features

Apple has refreshed its 24-inch iMac with the M6 chip, bringing updated processing and graphics capabilities to its all-in-one desktop. Prices in India start at Rs 1,74,900. The new model features a 4.5K Retina display, configurations with up to a 12-core CPU and GPU, and support for on-device artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

The iMac update is part of a series of product announcements from Apple this week, which also saw the launch of a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 and an iPad mini with an OLED display. The launches come ahead of Apple's “Pro and tell” event this week.

Last week, the company's Senior Vice President of Marketing, Greg Joswiak, hinted at upcoming devices in a post on X, writing, “Can’t wait to pro and tell next week”. 9To5Mac subsequently reported that Apple had sent media invitations for an event in Los Angeles on October 28.

Apple is expected to announce more products ahead of the event, including higher-end MacBook Pro models with OLED displays and touchscreen support. iMac with M6: Price and variants 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU with 16GB unified memory: Rs 1,74,900 onwards

10-core CPU and 10-core GPU with 24GB unified memory: Rs 1,98,900 onwards 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU with 16GB unified memory: Rs 1,99,900 onwards

12-core CPU and 12-core GPU with 24GB unified memory: Rs 2,23,900 onwards

12-core CPU and 12-core GPU with 32GBunified memory: Rs 2,71,900 onwards Colours: blue, green, pink, yellow, purple, orange and silver. iMac with M6: Availability and offers The new iMac with M6 will be available for pre-order from 10:40 PM IST through Apple's online store and the Apple Store app. Sale starts November 6.

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Eligible college students and educators can access discounted pricing Apple iMac with M6: Features and specifications Display, camera and audio The new iMac retains its 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, with a resolution of 4,480 × 2,520 pixels, 500 nits of brightness and support for the P3 wide colour gamut. The display can render more than one billion colours, while its large viewing area is designed for everyday computing, creative work and entertainment. For video calls, the iMac features a 12MP Center Stage camera that keeps users in frame. Desk View allows them to share an overhead view of their workspace, while the three-microphone array is designed to capture voice clearly. The audio system comprises two pairs of force-cancelling woofers and two tweeters, with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Processor The iMac is powered by Apple's M6 chip, available in configurations with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU or a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU. The CPU offers up to two additional cores compared with the previous generation, while the GPU also gains two cores and includes Neural Accelerators in each core. Apple claims the M6 iMac delivers up to 1.5 times faster performance in applications such as Microsoft Excel compared with the M4 model, and up to 2.5 times faster performance compared with the M1 model. For graphics-intensive tasks such as photo editing in Affinity, Apple claims performance is up to twice as fast as the M4 model and up to 3.3 times faster than the M1 version.

ALSO READ: India no longer catching up but creating new technologies: PM Modi The chip is paired with a dual 16-core Neural Engine, which Apple says delivers up to twice the AI computing performance of the previous generation. Memory bandwidth reaches up to 170GB per second, supporting demanding workloads such as running large language models locally. Apple also claims up to five times faster on-device AI performance compared with the M4 iMac. On-device AI and Siri AI The new iMac runs macOS 27 and supports Apple's next generation of Apple Intelligence features, including Siri AI, an updated version of the company's voice assistant. Apple says Siri AI can answer questions, find information across messages, emails and photos, and perform actions across applications.

Siri AI is integrated into Spotlight, allowing users to search for information and ask follow-up questions. Visual Intelligence lets users ask questions about content displayed on the screen, such as a chart in a spreadsheet or an image open in a browser. Users can also use Siri to write and edit text across supported applications, with Mail and Messages able to reflect their usual writing style and tone. Apple Intelligence also adds features across the operating system and supported applications. In Safari, it can organise tabs by topic and notify users of changes to websites, including product restocks and price drops. Users can also create custom extensions through descriptions and set up Shortcuts automations using natural-language instructions. The Photos app includes AI-assisted editing tools.

The iMac supports third-party AI applications optimised for Apple silicon, including LM Studio and Topaz Studio. Apple says its hardware and software are designed to run AI models on the device while keeping user data private. Availability of Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features varies by language, region and device requirements. Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and storage For connectivity, iMac with M6 includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. An optional 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet connection is available on the 12-core CPU and GPU configuration. Apple claims it offers up to 2.5 times faster wired connectivity than the previous generation. The iMac also features an updated SSD with read and write performance of up to twice that of the previous generation, according to Apple. This is intended to reduce loading times for applications and large files, including photo libraries and video projects.

ALSO READ: OpenAI plans to buy chips from Google as part of its AI build-out Depending on configuration, the computer supports up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting peripherals, external storage and docking accessories. Users can also connect up to two external displays with 6K resolution. Accessories The iMac comes with colour-matched accessories, including a keyboard and either a mouse or trackpad. These accessories feature USB-C ports for charging. The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID allows users to unlock the computer, switch between users, authorise Apple Pay transactions and authenticate app downloads. The desktop also supports Apple's Continuity features, which allow users to transfer files and photos between a Mac and an iPhone, hand off tasks between devices and control an iPhone from the computer. Users switching to Mac can also use an iPhone to transfer settings, files, photos and passwords during setup.