Asus launches Nvidia RTX Spark-powered ProArt series laptops: Hands-on

Asus has launched the ProArt P14 and ProArt P16 laptops in India, expanding its creator and developers focused portfolio. Powered by Nvidia RTX Spark N1X computing platform, the laptops combine high-resolution OLED touchscreens, unified memory architecture, and hardware capabilities capable of handling demanding creative and AI workloads.

Asus ProArt P14 and P16: Price and availability in India

ProArt P14

24GB RAM, 1TB SSD: ₹329,990

ProArt P16

64GB RAM, 1TB SSD: ₹499,990

128GB RAM, 1TB SSD: ₹649,990

48GB RAM, 1TB SSD: Availability and pricing to be announced

Availability

The ProArt P14 and P16 variants currently listed are now available through Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Amazon and Asus Eshop

Launch offers No-interest EMI options available

Two-year warranty extension and three-year damage protection for Rs 99 Asus ProArt P14: Hands-on impressions Asus ProArt P14 in Nano Black The Asus ProArt P14 has a relatively understated design, with a metal chassis, clean finish and minimal branding. The Nano Black colour gives it a professional appearance without making it look particularly bulky. At 1.48kg and 13.9mm thick, the laptop is fairly portable for a machine aimed at creative professionals. The build feels solid, while the compact form factor makes it convenient to carry around. ALSO READ: Sandisk Extreme Fit review: The USB-C flash drive you can leave plugged in

The 14-inch Asus Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen is a highlight. It has a 3K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and Pantone validation. The panel produces rich colours and deep blacks, while the high resolution keeps text and images sharp. The touchscreen also adds flexibility. The 16:10 aspect ratio provides additional vertical space for everyday work. 14-inchASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen on the Asus ProArt P14 The keyboard has well-spaced keys and backlighting, with a comfortable typing experience. Below it is a large glass haptic touchpad that uses feedback to simulate physical clicks. It offers sufficient room for navigation and gestures, and its smooth surface makes everyday use comfortable. The laptop also retains a useful selection of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, a 3.5mm audio jack and an SD card reader, which should be particularly useful for photographers and content creators.

The biggest talking point, however, is the Nvidia RTX Spark N1X platform, which features an 18-core CPU and a 5,120-core GPU in the Indian variant. It is paired with 24GB of unified memory and is designed to support local AI workloads. How well it handles demanding applications, its software compatibility and battery performance are aspects that will be explored in the full review. What the Asus ProArt P16 offers The Asus ProArt P16 shares several features with the P14 but offers a larger display and higher computing specifications. It features a 16-inch 4K Asus Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen, compared with the P14's 14-inch 3K panel. Both displays support a 120Hz refresh rate and Pantone validation.

ALSO READ: Is the AI investment boom losing steam? What is driving the sell-off The P16 is powered by the Nvidia RTX Spark N1X platform with a 20-core CPU and a 6,144-core GPU, compared with the P14's 18-core CPU and 5,120-core GPU. It is also offered with up to 128GB of unified memory, with 48GB and 64GB configurations listed alongside the top variant. Nvidia RTX Spark chip on the Asus ProArt P16 Despite the larger form factor, the P16 measures approximately 1.77kg and is 1.29cm thin at its thinnest point. It also packs a 99.9Wh battery, compared with the P14's 90Wh unit. Both laptops feature the Asus HapticPad and ProArt Creator Hub.