HMD Global launches Nokia 105 Classic phone with UPI app at Rs 999: Details

The Nokia 105 Classic is offered in four variants - single SIM, dual-SIM, with charger, and without charger. The base model with single SIM and without charger is priced at Rs 999

BS Tech New Delhi
Nokia 105 Classic

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 3:19 PM IST
Finnish mobile phone maker HMD Global on October 26 launched in India the Nokia 105 Classic. The feature phone boasts inbuilt UPI application for payments. The Nokia 105 Classic is offered in four variants – single SIM, dual-SIM, with charger, and without charger. The base model with single SIM and without charger is priced at Rs 999.

“We are excited to launch an exciting upgrade to the market-leading feature phone with the new Nokia 105 Classic, more relevant than ever with a stylish new design and the UPI feature. With the feature-packed Nokia 105 Classic in the under Rs 1000 segment, we strive to bridge the digital divide and enable financial access for all,” said Ravi Kunwar, VP, HMD Global India.

The Nokia 105 Classic comes in Charcoal and Blue colour options, and it is now available for purchase in India at select stores.

Nokia 105 Classic: Features

The Nokia 105 Classic is a feature phone with inbuilt UPI application for users to make payments at outlets that accept UPI payments. The phone has a wireless FM radio application and a loudspeaker. The feature phone has a compact shape and rugged construction that HMD Global said has been tested rigorously for durability. The Nokia 105 Classic is powered by an 800mAh battery, which is rated by the company to deliver an all-day battery life and extended standby time.

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

