Samsung launches Galaxy A05s budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the Galaxy A05s will be available on Samsung online store, e-commerce platforms, Samsung exclusive stores, and select retail outlets

BS Tech New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy A05s

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on October 19 launched in India the Galaxy A05s. Budget smartphone by pricing, the Galaxy A05s boasts a 6.7-inch fullHD+ display and 50-megapixel main camera sensor. Priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the Galaxy A05s will be available on Samsung online store, e-commerce platforms, Samsung exclusive stores, and select retail outlets. As for the launch offers, consumers can get cashback of up to Rs 1,000 using SBI credit cards.

“With Galaxy A series, our mission is to make meaningful technology more accessible. The new Galaxy A05s is the perfect blend of style and performance. Powered by Snapdragon processor and a massive 5000mAH battery, Galaxy A05s enables Gen MZ consumers to explore Samsung’s innovations easily though Samsung Finance+,” said Akshay S Rao, General Manager, MX Business, Samsung India.

Also Read: Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 3 in India, price starts at Rs 80,999

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage, powers the Samsung Galaxy A05s.  The smartphone is offered in light green, light violet and black colours. It sports a 6.71-inch fullHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. As for the camera, there is a triple-camera set-up on the back. The smartphone sports a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, paired with 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. On the front, the phone has a 13MP camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A05s has a 5,000 mAh battery, which would last for about two days – said the company. The phone supports up to 25W fast charging. The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system-based One UI interface. Samsung has committed four years of security updates and two generations of OS upgrades.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

