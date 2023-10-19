Home / Technology / Gadgets / OnePlus Open with flagship-grade camera system, displays launched: Details

OnePlus Open with flagship-grade camera system, displays launched: Details

Priced at Rs 139,999, the OnePlus Open will be available for pre-order in India from October 19. It will be available for purchase from October 27

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
OnePlus Open unboxed

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

OnePlus on October 19 unveiled its maiden foldable device, the OnePlus Open. Called a modern flagship smartphone by the Chinese electronics maker, the OnePlus Open boasts flagship-grade specifications, slender design, and lightweight form factor. Priced at Rs 139,999, the smartphone will be available for pre-order in India from October 19 and open sale starts from October 27.

OnePlus Open: Specifications

The foldable device measures 5.9mm at its thinnest side and weighs 239g. It is a book-shaped foldable, similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, with a main flexible display that bends inwards and a secondary display on the cover. The main bendable display is a 7.82-inch 2K AMOLED unit of variable refresh rate, which ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz (LTPO 3.0). The display on the cover measures 6.31-inch. It is also a 2K AMOLED display of variable refresh rate – 10Hz - 120Hz. Both the displays have 10-bit colour depth and support 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip, the OnePlus Open is offered in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration. It boots Android 13 operating system-based OxygenOS 13.2 interface loaded with tools and features specifically in tune with foldable form factor. These features include a desktop-like taskbar on the main display with a recent folder for quick access to photos, saved images, and more. Besides, there is Open Canvas feature for multi-window split on the main display. A 4,805 mAh battery, supported by 67W fast wired charger, powers the OnePlus Open.

As for the camera system, the OnePlus Open has a total of five cameras – three on the rear, one on the main display, and one on the cover display. The camera system on the rear encompasses a 48-megapixel main camera sensor (Sony Lytia-808) with optical image stabilisation, a 64MP 3x telephoto with autofocus and OIS, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with autofocus. The camera on the main display is a 20MP sensor, and 32MP camera sensor on the cover display. The camera system is co-engineered with Hasselblad. The OnePlus Open boasts 4K 30fps videos in Dolby Vision.

Other notable features include alert slider, Dolby Atmos-powered speakers, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, X-axis vibration motor, and USB-C 3.1 interface for charging, audio out, and data transfer.

Also Read

OnePlus made its maiden foldable device together with OPPO: Details here

OnePlus to unveil its maiden foldable smartphone in India on October 19

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Watch unboxing and hands-on, know specs, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Thin, light, and a foldable done right

OnePlus Open global debut today at 7:30pm: Livestream, device info and more

Google to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India, will roll out by 2024

Samsung launches Galaxy A05s budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Go 3 in India, price starts at Rs 80,999

Samsung schedules Galaxy A05s smartphone India launch for Oct 18: Details

Sonos launches Era 300 and Era 100 smart speakers in India: Details here

Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiaFoldable devices

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story