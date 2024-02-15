HONOR X9b 5G smartphone launched in India: Check price, introductory offers

HTech has launched the HONOR X9b 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, the smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. Alongside the smartphone, the company launched HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 and HONOR CHOICE Watch.

The company has focused on the durability side of the smartphone. The HONOR X9b boasts a three-layer protective construction which incorporates partial reinforcements. Besides, there is HONOR’s Ultra-Bounce Anti-drop display technology that the company claims provides resistance against drops from up to 1.5 metres.

The HONOR X9b smartphone will be available for purchase starting February 16, while the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 and HONOR CHOICE Watch will be available from February 16 and February 24, respectively. All three devices will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon India

HONOR X9b 5G: Price and offers

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999

Availability: February 16

As for the introductory offer, the company is offering a discount of Rs 3000 on ICICI bank cards. Alternatively, customers can also avail of a discount of Rs 5000 on trade-in deals during the first-day sale. HTech is also offering a charger worth Rs 699 without any additional cost.

HONOR CHOICE Watch: Price and offers

HONOR CHOICE Watch: Rs 6499

Availability: February 24

The company is offering an introductory discount of Rs 500, which brings the effective price down to Rs 5999.

HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5: Price

HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5: Rs 1999

Availability: February 16

HONOR X9b 5G: Specification