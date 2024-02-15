HONOR X9b 5G launch today at 12:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

HTech is set to launch in India the HONOR X9b on February 15. Alongside, the Indian startup will bring to India the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 and HONOR CHOICE smartwatch. The launch event is set to kick-off at 12:30 pm. It will livestream on the company's official YouTube channel, Instagram and Facebook handles, and its e-commerce partner Amazon India. You can also watch it in the video embedded below.

In a run up to the launch event, HTech has confirmed some of the key features on the upcoming smartphone. Here is a quick recap:

HONOR X9b 5G: Specification

The HONOR X9b 5G sports a 6.78-inch display of 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rates. Additionally, the display supports pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming technology that the company said keeps the display flickering within a safe zone to reduce eye discomfort.

For durability, the HONOR X9b features a three-layer protective construction which incorporates partial reinforcements. Besides, it comes with HONOR’s Ultra-Bounce Anti-drop display technology that the company claims provides resistance against drops from up to 1.5 metres. Additionally, the HONOR X9b is rated IP53 for water and dust resistance. The company has also promised to offer a one-time screen replacement program for a period of six months without any additional cost.

The HONOR X9b will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip coupled with 8GB RAM. HTech has confirmed that the X9b smartphone will feature a 5,800 mAh battery, which it said has received Gold Label standard from the DXOMARK.

As for the software, Honor X9b will run on Android 13 operating system with company’s MagicOS 7.2 UI layered on top which has several advanced features such as MagicText, which lets users extract texts from images.

HONOR X9b will have a triple-camera setup at the back for imaging, HTech has confirmed the primary sensor to be of 108-megapixel.

The smartphone will be offered in midnight black and sunrise orange colours with frosted glass back on the former and vegan leather back panel on the latter, HTech confirmed.

Display: 6.78-inch display of 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rates, PWM dimming, Ultra-Bounce Anti-drop display technology

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

RAM: up to 8GB

Camera: Triple camera setup, 108MP primary

Battery: 5800mAh

OS: MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13

Durability: three-layer protective construction, partial reinforcements, IP53 rating

HONOR X9b 5G launch livestream