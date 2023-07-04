iQOO launches Qualcomm SD 8 Plus Gen 1-powered Neo 7 Pro phone in India

iQOO is offering a two-year warranty on the smartphone, and an additional one-year warranty can be availed by the customers on pre-book orders that are now open on Amazon India and iQOO online store. iQOO has committed up to three years of monthly security and two years of Android updates for the smartphone. The phone features Funtouch OS 13 interface, which is based on Android 13 operating system.

Vivo-owned Chinese smartphone brand iQOO on Tuesday launched in India the Neo 7 Pro smartphone. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip, the performance-centric smartphone boasts a discrete chip for gaming duties. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999. The smartphone will be available with introductory offers on Amazon India and iQOO online store on July 15.