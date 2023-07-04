iQOO launches Qualcomm SD 8 Plus Gen 1-powered Neo 7 Pro phone in India

Vivo-owned Chinese smartphone brand iQOO on Tuesday launched in India the Neo 7 Pro smartphone. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip, the performance-centric smartphone boasts a discrete chip for gaming duties. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999. The smartphone will be available with introductory offers on Amazon India and iQOO online store on July 15.
iQOO is offering a two-year warranty on the smartphone, and an additional one-year warranty can be availed by the customers on pre-book orders that are now open on Amazon India and iQOO online store. iQOO has committed up to three years of monthly security and two years of Android updates for the smartphone. The phone features Funtouch OS 13 interface, which is based on Android 13 operating system.
As for the specifications, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is powered by 5,000 mAh battery. The phone boasts 120W FlashCharge technology, which is said to charge the battery full in about 30 minutes. The smartphone sports a 10-bit fullHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness.
According to iQOO, the Neo 7 Pro takes advantage of the independent IG Chip to boost gaming performance by means of Game Frame Interpolation that pushes frame rate to up to 120 FPS without straining main processor. Other gaming-focused features include gyroscope enhancement, motion control, 4D game vibration, X-Axis linear motors, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro boasts a dual stereo-speaker.
Imaging is covered by a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor (ISOCELL GN5) with optical image stabilisation paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera lens. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor.